Clements, Kevin Stuart

1966-2019 The death occurred at the MacKenzie Health Hospital, Richmond Hill, Ontario, on Sunday, July 28, 2019, following a lengthy illness, of Kevin Stuart Clements of Montrose, PEI, age 53 years. Beloved husband to Josephine Ann (nee Snyders) Clements and cherished father to Christie-Joe Clements. Born at Kitchener, Ontario, on June 29, 1966, he was the son of Ferdie and the late Doris B. (nee O'Halloran) Clements of Roseville, PEI. Dear brother to Wayne of Roseville, Kathy (Paul) Zehr of New Hamburg, Ont. and Carl of New Hamburg, Ont. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Sandy Snyders and brothers-in-law, Mike Snyders and Gord Snyders. Caring uncle to Joe (Joanne) Zehr, Amie (Brandon) Schieckoff, Lindsey (Derek) Zehr, Alison (Josh) Bunt, Joe (Katy) Snyders, and Asha Snyders. Also a loving great-uncle to seven great-nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, cousin and friends. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home and Chapel, Alberton for visitation Saturday 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and on Sunday 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 pm. Funeral mass Monday morning August 5, from St.Marks Church Burton Lot.7 at 10;30 a.m., Rev. Danny Wilson Celebrant. Interment in St. Marks Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy we gratefully appreciate memorials in Kevin’s memory made to the Family Expense Fund and also to consider signing up for Organ Donation to help those who are desperately in need of organ transplants. www.rooneyfh.ca
