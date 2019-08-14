GALLIE, David Alistair Hamilton At his home on Friday, August 9, 2019 of David A. Gallie, Milton Station, age 67 years. Beloved husband of Julie (Church) of 45 years. Loving father of Brant, Sara (Sherman McNamara) and Sheena Ramsay (Jason). Dear papa and grandpa to Leila, Addison, Sahren and Luca and special fur baby Lola. Brother of Peter (Lianne). Survived by niece Lindsay and nephews Colin, Christian and Thomas. Predeceased by his parents Alexander and Eleanor (Falconer) Gallie and brother Sandy. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday at 10:30 am. Visitation Wednesday 4-7 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Canada (PEI) or PEI Humane Society. www.belvederefh.com
