SKIDMORE, Arleen (nee Childs) The death occurred peacefully at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Friday, August 9th, 2019 of Arleen (nee Childs) Skidmore of Summerside, P.E.I. and formerly of Halifax, NS., aged 51 years. Arleen was born in Halifax, N.S., to her father the late James Childs and her mother Janet Childs. Beloved wife of the late Blair Skidmore and loving mother of Ryan Skidmore and stepson Paul (Dawn) Skidmore. Survived by her brother Mark Godwin and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her niece Cynthia Rose. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside. By personal request there will be no visiting hours or funeral service held. Donations in Arleen’s memory to funeral expense fund would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
