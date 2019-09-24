STEWART, John "Jackie" James At the Dr. John Gillis Memorial Lodge on Friday, September 20, 2019, the passing of John “ Jackie” James Stewart occurred, age 86, of Mount Vernon devoted husband of Sylvia (MacLeod) Stewart. Born in Wood Islands North, July 15, 1933, he was the son of the late Martin and Catherine (MacLean) Stewart of Iris. John is survived by his wife, Sylvia; children, Larry (Ayelet) Stewart, Brenda Stewart, Dana (Bonny) Stewart, Terry (Kara) Stewart and Jacqueline Stewart (Peter); 12 cherished grandchildren; 7 adored great grandchildren, Nieces and Nephew; brothers, Martin Jr, Charlie (Maxine) and Wayne (Norma). John worked hard over the years and took pride in his work as a Master Carpenter. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home with visiting hours Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 4pm - 8pm. Funeral Service to be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 5pm. Interment to take place in the Caledonia Cemetery. Should one desire, donations may be made to the Diabetes Association.
Commented