At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday March 21, 2019 of June Costello of Stratford, age 85 years. Wife of the late Bill Costello. Dear mother of Dawn (Bob) Gallant, Kim (Blair) Gillis, Kent (Paula), Wendy (Miller) West, Scott (Janie) and Boyce (Sharleen). Loving grandmother of Darcy, Robbie, Adam, Marcus, Randy, Ashley, Kelly, Ruth, Mark, Ben, Anna, Hollie, Mathew, Rebekah, Josh, Noah, Brette and Chase. Great grandmother of 13. Also survived by brother Eddie MacKenzie. Predeceased by her parents Kenneth and Dolly (Toombs) MacKenzie, sisters, Betty Gilmore, Kye Compton and brother Donnie MacKenzie,daughter-in-law Leisa Costello. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home until Wednesday at 1:15, then to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer for funeral mass at 1:30 pm. No visitation by personal request. Memorial donations to the Arthritis Society would be appreciated. www.belvederefh.com
