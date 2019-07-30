The death occurred suddenly at home on Saturday July 20, 2019 of Whitmore Muttart of Summerside aged 72 years. Born in Summerside January 18, 1947 son of the late Leslie and Florence (Perry) Muttart. Husband of the late Margaret Jean (Peggy) Walker Muttart. Brother of Arnold (Diane) Muttart, Blaine (Turk) Muttart, Heather Muttart and Perry Mailman. Brother-in-law of Kathleen (David) Campbell and David Walker. Uncle of Leslie (Mona) Muttart, Kathy (Ron) Inman, John Blanchard, Wendy Campbell McKinnon (Jason) and Kathy Lynn Campbell, Christopher Walker (Morgandy), Matthew Walker (Heather), and Alexandra Walker Boorsma (Melvin). Predeceased by his brother Wayne Muttart and sister-in-law Diane Muttart. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington. No visitation or funeral service by personal request. A graveside service will be held at Kensington, People’s Cemetery at a date to be announced. If so desired contributions may be made to Kensington People’s Cemetery Fund. www.davisonfh.com
