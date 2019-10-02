VAN KAMPEN, Gerritje Cornelia
The death occurred Peacefully, with loving family at her side, at Whisperwood Villa on September 28, 2019 of Gerritje Cornelia (nee Pater) Van Kampen; beloved wife of the late Gijsbertus Hendrikus Van Kampen, mother of Charles (Linda), Frances Wolters (Peter, deceased), Billy, and Jackalina; dearly loved grandmother of Janessa, Esther, Stephanie, Darren, Nicholas, Andrea, Krista, Bonnie, Lyn, Ellen, Jane, Gregory, and Cornelia. Also, lovingly remembered by 12 great grandchildren. Gerritje was the oldest sibling of 8 children. She was born in the city of Veenendal, Netherlands on September 19, 1930. When she was18 years old, she moved with her family to the Union Road in Prince Edward Island. A year later, she met and married Gijs Van Kampen. They established a greenhouse business together and, with their children, it grew into a flourishing Island landmark. Gerritje spent many hours on the transplanting table, a job she very much enjoyed. Gijs and Gerry were happily married for over 50 years. She was pre-deceased by her husband in 2009, her parents, Cornelis Pater Sr. and Gerritje Jannetje (nee van de Hoff) Pater, her brother Kees, sisters Cor and Dini. She is survived by sisters Audrey Uyterlinde (Adrian deceased), Evelyn Vessey (Claude deceased), and brothers John (Jean) and Gerrit (Wilma). She is also survived by sister-in-law Marlene Pater and brother-in-law Cornelis Aten. We appreciate the kindness and care given to her by the staff of Whisperwood Villa, during the last 10 months. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Bevedere Funeral Home. Wake on October 2, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and funeral on October 3, at the Charlottetown Christian Reformed Church, at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations to the Parkinson Society Canada, if so desired. www.belvederefh.com
