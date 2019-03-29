Kevin Douglas Carmody

At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, March 28, 2019 of Kevin Douglas Carmody, Charlottetown, age 58 years. Brother of Betty Lou Parker-MacDonald (Ronnie), Gordon (Nancy), Shirley Hill (Loman), Shane, Dolly and Cathy Daly (John). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Gordon and Marie Carmody, sister Barbara Dunsford and brother Scott Carmody. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. Visitation Friday 4 -7 pm. Interment later in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to Canadian Mental Health Association (PEI). www.belvederefh.com