At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, March 28, 2019 of Kevin Douglas Carmody, Charlottetown, age 58 years. Brother of Betty Lou Parker-MacDonald (Ronnie), Gordon (Nancy), Shirley Hill (Loman), Shane, Dolly and Cathy Daly (John). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Gordon and Marie Carmody, sister Barbara Dunsford and brother Scott Carmody. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. Visitation Friday 4 -7 pm. Interment later in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to Canadian Mental Health Association (PEI). www.belvederefh.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘The Olympics for powerlifting’ Alberton native heading to Sweden for first Worlds powerlifting competition
- On your mark, get set...
- PEI Shellfish Association concerned about peat moss on East Bideford River
- Driver charged with failure to yield in Commercial Road crash
- Surprise gift brightens patient's day
- Pepe la ... what?
- Buchanan, Eileen And Peter
- MacAulay injures leg during tour of submarine
- Family endorses value of special needs assistants
- Westisle students earn major scholarships
Commented