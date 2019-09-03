MACLELLAN, Glennon John 1951 - 2019 The death occurred suddenly on Saturday August 24, 2019 of Glenn MacLellan of Burnaby, BC aged 67 years. Born in Summerside October 29, 1951 son of the late Justin and Kay McLellan of Indian River. Brother of Susan MacLellan, Maureen McGregor (Bob), and Tommy MacLellan (Jane). Former spouse of Donna Henderson. Father to Angela Benson (Eric) and Jennifer Haaheim (Tyler). Grandfather too Rya and Kade Benson. Celebration of Life will be held in Port Coquitlam, BC on Sep 6, 2019 2:00pm. If you wish to add a memory: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/burnaby-bc/glennon-maclellan-8838391
