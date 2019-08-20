PROVOST, Mary C. The death occurred at the Community Hospital, O’Leary on Thursday August 15, 2019 of Mary C. Provost, Alberton aged 79 years. Wife of the late Leo Joseph Provost. Dear mother to Vince Provost, Newmarket, Ontario and loving grandmother to Logan Provost. She was predeceased by mother Obeline Allain and husband Leo Joseph. Resting at the West Prince Funeral Home, 522 Thompson Road. No visiting hours as a personal request. Funeral mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church, Palmer Road Thursday August 22nd at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place in the church cemetery.
