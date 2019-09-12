Ivy Keen

KEEN, Ivy The death occurred peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at the Palliative Care Unit of the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Monday, September 9, 2019, of Ivy Keen, Summerside, aged 94 years. Born in London, England, she was daughter of the late Alfred and Beatrice (Adam) Coman. Survived by her sons Brian (Patricia “Trisha”), David and Paul; 5 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband John Keen. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside. No visiting hours or funeral service by personal request. Interment in Christ Church Cathedral, Hamilton, ON. No visiting hours by request. Memorial donations to the Arthritis Society or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. www.moase.ca