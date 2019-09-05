HAYES, Albert Francis Peacefully, after a short illness, at Mount St. Joseph's Hospital, Albert F. Hayes aged 80 passed away on August 26th. Born to Frank and Mary (McGarry) Hayes, of Hermitage, P.E.I. Survived by wife Phyllis (Smith), brothers Henry (Myrna), Leo (Mildred), sister Cathy Gill (Leo), and nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sister Marie and brother Preston. Burial to take place in Vancouver B.C. at a later date.
