RICHARD, Sylvain Joseph The death occurred peacefully at Summerset Manor, Summerside, P.E.I. on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 of Sylvain Joseph Richard of Summerside, P.E.I., aged 97 years. Sylvain was born in Tignish, P.E.I. to the late Joe Felix and Mary Blanche (nee Perry) Richard. Beloved husband of Sophie (nee Gallant) Richard and loving father of Felix (MaryLouise), Summerside, Ida Gillis, Middle Musquodoboit, NS, Gerard, Miscouche, Peter (Cathy) Miscouche, Irene (George) Hodgson, Edmonton, Una Croken, Hampshire, PEI, Zita (Michel) Morin, LaBaie, Quebec. Also lovingly remembered by 30 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Survived by his sister Frances Richard, Tignish, sister-in-law Mary Richard, Tignish and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his son Allen, sons-in-law Jack Gillis and Robert Croken, grandsons John Hodgson and Warren Richard, brothers and sisters MaryAnn Bernard, Henry Richard, Viola Perry, Irene Richard, and Alyre Richard. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until, Wednesday, October 2nd, then to St. Paul’s for a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment to take place in the church cemetery. Memorial donations in Sylvain’s memory to St. Paul’s Parish or St. Paul’s Cemetery would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Tuesday from 6 - 9 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
