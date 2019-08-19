ZWICKER, Paul The death occurred peacefully at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I on Thursday, August 15th, 2019 of Paul Zwicker of Summerside, aged 76 years. Paul was born in South Brookfield, NS, to the late Stanley and Marie Zwicker. Beloved husband of Cathy Zwicker (Mugridge) and loving father of Shauna (Timmy), stepdaughter Sarah (Shaun) and Cathy’s son Carson (Hannah). Also lovingly remembered by his 2 grandchildren Matthew and Hayden. Survived by his sisters Shirley (Murray) and Jean, sister-in-law Carlene (Parry) and special nieces Ashton (Morgan) and Abby, mother and father-in-law Joan and Ed. Predeceased by sister Barbara and nephews Michael, Phillip and Johnny. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Road, Summerside. By personal request there will be no visiting hours or funeral service held. Memorial donations in Paul’s memory may be made to Ducks Unlimited. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca. www.peifuneralcoops.com
