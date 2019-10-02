CARVER, Kenneth "Ludlow" At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, September 27, 2019, Kenneth "Ludlow" Carver of Hazelbrook left us at age 81 years. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 61 years, Alma Cecily (Edwards). He is survived by his children Kenneth Carver (Beth); Sheila Duffy (Pat); Donna Carver-MacKenzie (Brian); Allan Carver (Kelly); Darlene Pound (David); and Elizabeth Carr (Jason); grandsons and granddaughters Kevin (Marjorie), Jessica, Briana, Matt (Alexis), Brent (Tamara), Alex, Sean, Dylan, Kyle, Josh, Aaron, Zarabeth and Jonah. Great Grandfather to Ella, Maddy, Kate and Jayden. Ludlow’s generosity and helpful personality bordered on legendary. As kids, we came home one day and a trailer filled with a family from Quebec was in the yard. We didn’t speak French and only the Father spoke some English. "Ummm, Dad? What the heck?" "Oh… Remé (the father) was in front of me at the auto parts store and he was broken down with no way to fix his car. So we’re going to do it. Say hi to the Briands." Dad welcomed many people into our home and into our lives. There was never an empty spare room in the house, and the workshop always had a project on the go. Sometimes it was one of ours. Sometimes it was a friends. One day, a souped-up Camaro limped to a stop in front of our beautiful purple house (yes, Lud picked the color). The driver couldn’t get it started. "KENNETH! Where the heck are ya? Go out there see what’s wrong with his car." The car was pushed into the yard and the dissection began. A dropped valve. If the block wasn’t cracked, Dad said he had a set of heads he would give this random stranger to help him on his way. If a farmer was broken down in a field, Lud was first on site to fix what needed to be fixed with nothing more than a "Get me later". Lud loved a good prank. Here’s one of favorites. He would take a condenser, which held an electric charge, put it in a cardboard tube with connectors to each end. He would place it on his toolbox with a "DO NOT TOUCH" sign on it. Irresistible. Because someone would always grab it and get the jolt of their life causing everyone to fall down laughing. "Told you not to touch it." Sometimes unintentional pranks would happen to Lud. One summer day, I was hanging out on the roof of the barns lean-to. Why? It was there so why not. I had to relieve myself, but it was a long way down and I really had to go. So I walked to the edge, didn’t see anyone around and let nature take its course. At which point, Dad had walked out of the barn, looked up at the clear blue sky and wondered why it was raining. I looked down. We locked eyes, and I made the decision to hang out up on the roof for a little while longer, even though Dad couldn’t stop chuckling. One of Ludlow's favorite phrases that we encourage you to use: Take your time. But hurry up. With that, we’ll wrap up this write up. But please share your Ludlow stories (everyone has one… or two… or more) at the visitation to celebrate Ludlow and his legacy at Belvedere Funeral Home on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 7 to 9 pm. The interment will be held at Hazelbrook Cemetery on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hazelbrook Cemetery Fund. www.belvederefh.com
