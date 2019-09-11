YEO, Hannah Isabel Isabel Yeo passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, September 6, 2019, age 97 years. A nurse trained at the Prince Edward Island Hospital, Isabel valued and maintained her connections with her classmates. She worked for many years at the Reddy Memorial Hospital in Montreal and retired to Charlottetown in 1987. Isabel will be lovingly remembered for her kind and gentle ways and was able to live an independent life right up to her last year, never losing her keen mind or interest in those around her. She enjoyed her home and small back yard garden and bowled up to the age of 92. She leaves a son Don Yeo (Joan) and a daughter Judy Gaudet. She was predeceased by son Ken Yeo (Shirley), daughter Margie, and husband Ira Yeo, sister Dell Johnson and brother Angus Moore. Her grandchildren share fond memories of a kind and loving grandmother: Ruth Ann Platt (Ed), Johnathan Yeo (Danelle), David Yeo (Annie), Peter Yeo (Theresa), Benjamin Yeo and Naomi Yeo (deceased); Kelly Lapointe (Yves) and Cathy Leclerc (Matt); Mary Gaudet (Lwam Ghebrehariat), Caitlin Gaudet (Dylan Trotter) and Christina White (Mark). As well, there are 16 great-grandchildren whose birthdays she always remembered. The daughter of Russell and Catherine Moore of Albion, Isabel also leaves brothers David Moore (June) and Stan Moore (Eileen), sister-in-law Jeannette Yeo, nieces and nephews. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel. Funeral Tuesday from the Sturgeon Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. Interment in Sturgeon Baptist Cemetery.Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
