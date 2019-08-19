MAIR, Rev. Dr. Nathan H. The death occurred at Whisperwood Villa, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 of Rev. Dr. Nathan H. Mair of Charlottetown, age 93 years. Brother of Lorin and brother-in-law of Joan Philpott. Survived by nephews Timothy and Bart Mair and nieces Krishna Golas, Therese Mair, Elizabeth Grant and Jana Lillies. Predeceased by his wife Vi (Langland), his sister Beatrice Mair and his brothers James (Laura), Stillman "Tim" (Margaret) and Stirling. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford. No visitation by personal request. A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Church, Charlottetown on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:30 am. Interment at a later date in St. David's United Church Cemetery, Georgetown. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Church, Charlottetown or St. David's United Church, Georgetown. www.hillsborofh.ca
