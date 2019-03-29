The death occurred peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 of Brian Joseph Dennis Arsenault of Summerside, aged 68 years. Born in Summerside, he was the son of the late Camille and Doreen (Gallant) Arsenault. Survived by the love of his life Patsy (McInnis) Arsenault. Amazing father of Trevor (Lucinda) Arsenault, Amanda Arsenault and Harmony Arsenault. Loving Grampy to Xander, Caleb, Joey, Chloe, Taeton and Bailey. Survived by his sisters Verna (Len) Schmidt and Mary Ward; a brother Norman Gallant; father-in-law Basil McInnis; his special fishing buddy Louis Gallant; by numerous nieces and nephews and he was a Foster Dad to many. Predeceased by brothers Jackie, Frank, Clifford, Leo, Benny, Gordon and Reggie; sisters Ruth, Olive and Teresa; mother-in-law Amy McInnis; and by his beautiful niece Rhonda Leippi. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, until Monday, then to St. Paul's Church, Summerside, for funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment with take place later in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Summerside. No visiting hours by personal request. Memorial donations to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre or the Palliative Care Unit of the Prince County Hospital would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘The Olympics for powerlifting’ Alberton native heading to Sweden for first Worlds powerlifting competition
- On your mark, get set...
- PEI Shellfish Association concerned about peat moss on East Bideford River
- Driver charged with failure to yield in Commercial Road crash
- Surprise gift brightens patient's day
- Pepe la ... what?
- Buchanan, Eileen And Peter
- Westisle students earn major scholarships
- MacAulay injures leg during tour of submarine
- Family endorses value of special needs assistants
Commented