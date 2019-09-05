GAUDET, Alfred Michael "Mike" The death occurred peacefully and surrounded by his loving wife at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I., on Monday, September 2nd, 2019 of Alfred Michael “Mike” Gaudet of Summerside, aged 67 years. Mike was born in Summerside to the late Alfred and Frances Gaudet. Beloved husband of Claire Gallant and remembered by his fur baby Bubbles. Survived by his brother Kenny (June) Gaudet, sister Sandy (Larry) Silvester and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sister Sherry Lynn Gaudet and niece Carla Silvester. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside. A private family committal service will be held. A Celebration of Life, open to family, friends and all who cared and loved Mike, will take place at the Silver Fox Complex, Summerside, Friday September 6th, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Mike’s memory to the PEI Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Shadow government?
- Wednesday social group literally tramps across the Island
- RCMP take the reins-Officer gets firsthand view of Amish ride
- Most lobster fishers doing well for 2019 fall season
- West Prince Caring Cupboard receives major donation from SEAM Program
- Georgetown Provincial Court
- Mooving forward to help Children’s Wish Foundation
- You can return a call, but not a life
- Cheverie, Charles
- You can’t beat stories told through song
Commented