Mike Gaudet

GAUDET, Alfred Michael "Mike" The death occurred peacefully and surrounded by his loving wife at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I., on Monday, September 2nd, 2019 of Alfred Michael “Mike” Gaudet of Summerside, aged 67 years. Mike was born in Summerside to the late Alfred and Frances Gaudet. Beloved husband of Claire Gallant and remembered by his fur baby Bubbles. Survived by his brother Kenny (June) Gaudet, sister Sandy (Larry) Silvester and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sister Sherry Lynn Gaudet and niece Carla Silvester. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside. A private family committal service will be held. A Celebration of Life, open to family, friends and all who cared and loved Mike, will take place at the Silver Fox Complex, Summerside, Friday September 6th, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Mike’s memory to the PEI Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com