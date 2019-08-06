DOIRON, Mona Elizabeth The death occurred peacefully with family by her side, at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre, Charlottetown, on Sunday, August 4, 2019, of Mona Doiron (nee Gallant), of North Rustico, aged 87. Mona was the loving mother of Edwin (Donna), John “Freddy” (Joanne), Anne Marie Lee (Clifford), Aletha Coady (Jerry) and Mike (Anne); grandmother of Chris Gallant; Karen Samples and Ashley Gallant; Marsha Doiron and Kelly Mighty; JP and Tanner Doiron; Jamie Lee; Taylor, Keira and Niko Coady; and great-grandmother of 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sons-in-law, Edward Gallant and Kevin MacAdam. Mona was predeceased by her husband, Francis R. Doiron; daughters, Thelma, Andrea Gallant and Nancy MacAdam; grandson, Daniel; and siblings, Joseph Gallant, Bradford Gallant, Marie LeClair, Ada Turner (Gauthier) and Evelyn Fitzgerald. Resting at Central Queen’s Funeral Home, 2538 Glasgow Road, New Glasgow, for visitation on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. The CWL will hold a prayer service prior to the visitation at 5:30 p.m. The funeral mass will be held at Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church, North Rustico, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Stella Maris Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com, or by sending an email to centralqueensfh@pei.aibn.com. Mona was an active community volunteer in many organizations including Stella Maris and Provincial CWL, Stella Maris Credit Union, Star of the Sea Seniors Club, Stella Maris Parish and played a role in the development of the Gulf Shore Health Centre.
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Some clarity finally on irrigation ponds
- Five sent to jail for impaired driving
- Firemen leap into action- 1-year old suffers seizure
- Community and cultural advocate will be missed Randall Fletcher was devoted to Kings Playhouse
- 89-year-old pencil drawings hidden beneath gyprock showcase family history
- Scavenger hunt promoting active living and West Prince beaches
- Expert tips to reduce workplace stress for better health
- Augustine, Billy Joe
- A family reunion decades in the making: Several branches of MacKays gather on PEI
- Brazen thieves sign guest book
Commented