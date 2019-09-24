MACRAE, Andrew Ian Andrew Ian MacRae, of Charlottetown, passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, September 20, 2019 following a battle with cancer at the age of 77. At his side was his beloved wife Rosalie (Lee) MacRae. Predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Rena MacRae of whom he was the only child. Loving father of Liane (Dan) Gillis of Lantz, NS; Dr. Andrew (Tia Rendle) MacRae of Campbell River, BC and their families; stepfather to Johnny Wade of Roseneath, PEI; Caroline Lavigne of Charlottetown, PEI and Michael Wade of Red Deer, Alberta and their families. Ian was always known as “Mr. fix-it” to his family, friends and neighbours. Special thank you to the nurses and doctors of the QEH Unit 2 and PEI Cancer Treatment Center. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. In keeping with Ian’s wishes, no funeral or wake will be held. Cremation has already taken place. Donations to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre or the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation Equipment Fund in his honour would be appreciated. www.belvederefh.com
