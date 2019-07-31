Augustine, Billy Joe

The death occurred suddenly, as a result of a sea-doo accident, in Bideford on Friday July 26th, of Billy Joe Augustine, Ellerslie, aged 37. Born in Summerside on April 17, 1982, son of Cyrus and Patsy (Augustine) Bernard. Billy Joe will be missed by his common law wife Sarah Myers and his step children Skye and Kavon, brother JR Augustine, sisters Tammy (Neil Bourgeois) Elsi, N.B. and Cheyanne Augustine, Elsi, N.B., brothers and sisters in law Marsha Levi (Donald), Elsi, N.B and Misty Myers (Bobby Levi), Lennox Island as well as 16 nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by Aunts and Uncles John Joe (Eileen) Sark, Johnson River; Cathy (Drew) Fry, Largo, Fl; James (Sharon) Bernard, Lennox Island; Peter (Christine) Bernard, Lennox Island; Reggie (Sheila) Bernard, Rocky Point; Frederick Bernard, Lennox Island; Elaine Rayner, Charlottetown; Judy Bernard (Kevin Labobe), Lennox Island; Chief Darlene (Donald) Bernard, Lennox Island; Jean Bernard, Lennox Island; Philip (Mary) Bernard, Charlottetown Joan Bernard, Lennox Island; Janet (Cecil) Banks, Lennox Island; Mary (Darcy) Sark, Lennox Island,; Noella (Jimmy) Augustine, Theresa (Robert) Levi, Lee (Ann) Levi, Jimmy (Beatrice) Augustine; Basil (Di) Augustine and Carrie (Brian) Francis, all of Elsi, NB. Predeceased by his nephew Tommy Lee, Aunts and Uncles Maggie, Susan, Darryl Bernard, Leo, Darryl Augustine, Emma Levi, Judy Bernard and Sharon Augustine. Resting at Ferguson Tyne Valley Funeral Chapel with visiting hours on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9, Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9. Visiting Thursday until 10:00a.m., then to St. Anne’s Roman Catholic Church, Lennox Island, First Nation for funeral Mass at 10:30am. Interment to follow in the parish cemetery. www.fergusonsfh.com
