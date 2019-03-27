The death occurred peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Monday, March 25th, 2019 of Paula Lorraine (Sheppard) Conway of Summerside, P.E.I., aged 55 years. Paula was born in Toronto, ON. to her father Mike Foley and her mother the late Lorraine (Woods) Foley. Loving mother of Michael Conway (Tabatha Goodyear) and Steven Conway (Carolyn Chandler). Also lovingly remembered by her grandson Jackson Conway. Survived by her sister Linda Dockendorff (Aurelle Arsenault), brother James Sheppard, aunts and uncles Tom (Janice), Robert (Julia Enman), Eddy (Paula), Ronnie (Kathy), Roland, Patrick, Dino Griffo (Rita diseased). Predeceased by Theresa (Thomas) Woods. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside, until Thursday March 28th, where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 5:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Paula’s memory to the Prince County Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Thursday from 3:00 – 4:45 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘The Olympics for powerlifting’ Alberton native heading to Sweden for first Worlds powerlifting competition
- On your mark, get set...
- Pepe la ... what?
- PEI Shellfish Association concerned about peat moss on East Bideford River
- Buchanan, Eileen And Peter
- Driver charged with failure to yield in Commercial Road crash
- Westisle students earn major scholarships
- Surprise gift brightens patient's day
- Chaisson, Brian Arie
- Gallant, Paul
Commented