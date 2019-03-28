May 20, 1919 - March 26, 2019 With heavy hearts, we say farewell to our beautiful mother, Julia Patricia (McGaughey) Mitchell, who died peacefully surrounded by family at Beach Grove Home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, just shy of her 100th birthday. She was predeceased by her husband of 72 ½ years, R. Gerald Mitchell, in 2014. Left to mourn her passing are her much-loved family, Gerald Jr. (Sheila), Morgan (Rose, deceased), Regan (Colette), David (Merilyn), Julia (Claude Parent), John (Claire Nantes), and Mary (Al Dowling). "Nancy" took great pride in her 23 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A fiercely devoted wife and mother of proud Irish descent, she truly believed, "There’s nothing like family." Julia was the last surviving member of the family of Pius and Margaret (O’Regan) McGaughey. She was also predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law Morgan and Sylvia McGaughey, sister and brother-in-law Mary and Don McAllister, in-laws Charles and Loretto Mitchell, Marjorie and Frank O’Keefe, Betty and Gordon McWade, Mary and Lou Hennessey, and Marion Mitchell. The family wishes to thank the staff at Brecken House, and Meadow and Sunset Units of Beach Grove for their professional, compassionate, and loving care of our mother. You truly are angels.Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home until Saturday morning, then transferred to St. Dunstan’s Basilica for Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment later in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Visiting hours on Friday 4 - 7 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the PEI Right to Life Association or to the Alzheimer’s Society of PEI. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
