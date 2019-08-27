Sister Annette Cahill

CAHILL, Sister Annette Teresa (Sister Anne Josephine) At The Mount Continuing Care Community on Friday, August 23, 2019 of Sister Annette Teresa Cahill (Sister Anne Josephine), Charlottetown, age 93 years. Sister of Zoe McCloskey-MacKenzie and Sister Marie Cahill. Predeceased by her parents Herman and Josephine (O’Brien) Cahill, by sisters Doris (McGuigan), Deleva (Handrahan), Rita (Challis), Ada and by brothers Lorne, Joseph and Cecil. Sister Annette is fondly remembered by her Martha Sisters, nieces and nephews. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home to be forwarded to The Mount Continuing Care Community for visitation Monday, August 26, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated at the Chapel – The Mount Continuing Care Community on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 1:30 pm. Interment in the Sisters of St. Martha Cemetery. www.belvederefh.com