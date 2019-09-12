NNES-PARKER, Catherine Catherine Anne Innes-Parker of Cornwall Prince Edward Island, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the age 63 years. Beloved daughter of Martha Innes and the late Thomas Lorne Innes; and loving mother to Ian (Nicole) Parker of Sydney, Averil Parker of Montreal, and David Parker of Toronto. Born in 1956, Catherine grew up in Ontario and moved to PEI in 1997 with her family. She became a professor at the University of Prince Edward Island where she taught with the English department for 22 years. Catherine loved traveling and research, and was published in a number of fields, including in particular medieval literature. She also loved animals and enjoyed horseback riding. Catherine will be missed greatly by her family, colleagues, friends and students. She was well-liked and outspoken in her career, and befriended many of her students; often opening her home and life to them. Catherine is also survived by her sister Janet (David) Joly, and their children Tara and Elizabeth; as well as by her brother Rob Innes and his daughter Cassie. The family will announce the time and location of a celebration of life at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of Catherine can be made to the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences can be made at www.dingwellfh.ca
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- It matters when you make a difference in other’s lives
- Dorian hammers eastern, PEI
- Spin before shovels in the ground
- Ride sharing is not public transportation
- Shadow government?
- Oh, what a night! Dorian wallops eastern PEI
- The picture clears when the lights go out
- Cahill, James
- Top tips to protect valuables from extreme weather disasters
- Georgetown Provincial Court
Commented