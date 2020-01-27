Audrey Arsenault

ARSENAULT, Audrey Peacefully at the Maplewood Manor, Alberton on Thursday January 23, 2020, surrounded by family, of Audrey M. Arsenault formerly of St. Edward aged 82 years. Beloved wife of 64 years to Allan Arsenault. She was born in St. Edward on September 4, 1937, the daughter of the late Josie Ben and Mary Anne (Chaisson) Gallant. Dear mother to Eric and David, St. Edward. Loving grandmother to Adam (Kristy) and great grandmother to Skylar, Serenity and Milo. Cherished sister to Gerard (Bernadette), Edlow (Alice), Emile (Cathy), Julie (Ronald), Johnny and sister-in-law Barbara also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Josie Ben and Mary Anne, sisters May, Evelyn, brother Joe, mother and father-in-law Ben and Lumnia, brother and sisters-in-law Jerry, Thelma, Norma, Ken and Eric. Resting at the West Prince Funeral Home, Palmer Road for visiting hours Sunday 7 – 9 p.m. and Monday 9 to 9:45 a.m. Funeral mass will be held Monday January 27, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Church, Palmer Road at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations to Immaculate Conception Cemetery Fund would be greatly appreciated. www.peifuneralcoops.com
