Austin McCloskey

MCCLOSKEY, Austin It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Austin Peter McCloskey at his home in Riverdale PE on Saturday March 14, 2020 age 76. He was predeceased by the love of his life Joan McCloskey, (McMurrer) only five short months ago. Austin was also predeceased by his parents, James Thomas McCloskey and Margaret Martina (Chisholm), brothers and sister, Jimmy (Regina) both deceased, Mary Woods (James) both deceased, Leo (deceased). Austin is lovingly remembered by his brothers and sister: Stephen (Julia, deceased), Theresa Cudmore (Lorne, deceased), Vernon (Rose), Linus (Diana) and nephew Willy Cudmore. Austin was the loving godfather to Patrick McMurrer, Tyler Langer and Leo McCloskey. He will be deeply missed by his brothers and sister in-laws, Jean McMurrer, Helen Langer, Kevin McMurrer (Linda) Ann (Steve) Gosnell, Anita (Kevin) Edwards, Jimmy McMurrer (Lilla), David McMurrer (Angela) and numerous nieces and nephews. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home until Wednesday at 12:45, then to St. Anne’s Church, Emyvale for funeral mass at 1:30 p.m. Interment in the church cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. Anne’s Roman Catholic Church Cemetery Fund. www.belvederefh.com

