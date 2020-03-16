Austin McCloskey

MCCLOSKEY, Austin It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Austin Peter McCloskey at his home in Riverdale PE on Saturday March 14, 2020 age 76. He was predeceased by the love of his life Joan McCloskey, (McMurrer) only five short months ago. Austin was also predeceased by his parents, James Thomas McCloskey and Margaret Martina (Chisholm), brothers and sister, Jimmy (Regina) both deceased, Mary Woods (James) both deceased, Leo (deceased). Austin is lovingly remembered by his brothers and sister: Stephen (Julia, deceased), Theresa Cudmore (Lorne, deceased), Vernon (Rose), Linus (Diana) and nephew Willy Cudmore. Austin was the loving godfather to Patrick McMurrer, Tyler Langer and Leo McCloskey. He will be deeply missed by his brothers and sister in-laws, Jean McMurrer, Helen Langer, Kevin McMurrer (Linda) Ann (Steve) Gosnell, Anita (Kevin) Edwards, Jimmy McMurrer (Lilla), David McMurrer (Angela) and numerous nieces and nephews. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home until Wednesday at 12:45, then to St. Anne’s Church, Emyvale for funeral mass at 1:30 p.m. Interment in the church cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. Anne’s Roman Catholic Church Cemetery Fund. www.belvederefh.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Change dies in corrupted system
- PEI native takes Italian quarantine in stride
- Major fire at MacKay Cold Storage in Beach Point
- Pop up shop brings high-end fashion to Alberton
- New min ister, same old questions
- DFO convictions see an increase in the Gulf Region
- Ditch the secrecy and shame
- A salute to shepherds of the sea
- Georgetown Court sees 6 charged with impaired driving
- Reaping the harvest
Commented