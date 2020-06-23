November 20th, 1928 - June 21st, 2020
At the Dr. John Gillis Memorial Lodge on Sunday, June 21, 2020 of B. Joyce Campbell (MacLennan) Waterside, PE, age 91 years. Dear mother of Barbara-Jean “B.J.” Power (Greg). Loving grandmother to Gracie and Mary-Jane Power. Also remembered by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. Predeceased by her husband James Campbell, daughter Mary Ellen Campbell, parents Alex and Margaret MacLennan, sisters Catherine Campbell (Roy) and Mary MacLennan and Alice Baron. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where a private visitation and funeral service will be held. A private family internment will take place in St. Joachim’s Roman Catholic Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Wood Islands Presbyterian Church. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
