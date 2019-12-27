Bannerman Coughlin

COUGHLIN, Bannerman, (Bannie) M. At the Prince County Hospital Summerside on Monday December 23, 2019 of Bannerman (Bannie) M. Coughlin of Wilmot Valley aged 87 years. Born in Coleman, July 22, 1932 son of the late Charles and Lorena (Mitchell) Coughlin. Husband of the late Freda E. (Myers) Coughlin. Father of Ralph-deceased (Sandra), David (Luann) and Garth (Leila). Grandfather of Christopher (Michelle), Melissa (David) King, Nicholas, Andrew, Benjamin (Gillian MacLean) and Lucas (Maddie Genoe). Great-grandfather of Julien, Kristan, Ben, Emma, Samantha, Isaiah, Jaxon, Asher and Logan. Brother of Jesse (Dian) and Naomi (Virden) Robinson. Brother-in-law of Joan Coughlin, Rose Coughlin, Jeanette Barlow (Everett White) and Carol Myers Dawson (Orville). Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Predeceased by sister Lucy Smith and brothers Kenneth, Everett, Alvin, and Gilmore Coughlin and William and Russell Coughlin in infancy, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Wendell (Audrey) Myers, Gordon Myers and David Barlow. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Monday December 30, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Tuesday December 31, 2019 in the Davison Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Interment in People’s Cemetery Summerside. Family Flowers Only. If so desired contributions may be made to Prince County Hospital Foundation or the Kidney Foundation (PEI Branch). Brethren of Mount Moriah Lodge # 15 AF & AM will hold a Masonic memorial service at the funeral home Monday evening at 7 p.m. www.davisonfh.com
