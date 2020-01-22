Barbara Driscoll

DRISCOLL, Barbara Ann The death occurred at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Sunday, January 19, 2020 of Barbara Ann Driscoll (Connors) of Charlottetown, age 75 years. Loving wife of Raeburn. Dear mother of Randy (April), Wade (Marion), Kim Perry (Doug), Tracey Matheson (Brian) and Darcy (Louiselle). Grandmother of Tyler, Megan, Jeffrey, Justin, Sydney, Owen, Brooke, Brett, Cassie, Katlyn, Stephanie, Maxime, Josianne and Caleb. Great-grandmother of Charlotte and Ryder. Sister of Richard (Muriel), Teddy (Sharon), Linda Connors and sister-in-law of John Condon. Predeceased by her parents Fergus and Eleanor Connors and sisters Patsy Condon and Phyllis in infancy and brother Donnie Connors. Barb will be greatly missed by her four-legged companion Toby. Resting at the Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford. No visitation by request. Funeral service to be held from the Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford Chapel on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment later in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Provincial Palliative Care Centre. www.hillsborofh.ca
