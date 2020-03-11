NICOLLE, Barbara Faith October 19, 1930 – March 7, 2020 Passed peacefully away in her own home as she would have wished on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Faith Nicolle, predeceased by her husband, Rev. Donald Nicolle; daughter, Jennifer Saucier; parents, Rev. Clement and Muriel Whalley; sisters, Joan Logan, and Dorothy Fraser; brothers, Richard Whalley, Michael Whalley, and John Whalley; son-in-law, Lloyd Best. Leaving to mourn children: Cathy Best, Mary Faith “Nikki” (Harvey) Froude, John, Robert (Gary Purcell), Marion, Chris (Cathy nee Snow), Mark “Moose”, and Natasha; son-in-law Gille Saucier; grandchildren: Donald Saucier, Arthur Froude (Heather Snow), Timothy Best, Eric Saucier, Sarah Best (Bradley Smart), Oliver Nicolle, and Patrick Nicolle; great-grandchildren: Pascal Saucier and Damien Saucier; and also a large number of nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held at Barrett’s Funeral Home, 328 Hamilton Avenue, on Tuesday, March 10, and Wednesday, March 11, from 2:00-4:00pm and 7:00-9:00pm. Funeral Service will take place from The Church of The Good Shepherd, Richard Nolan Drive, Mount Pearl on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:00am, with interment to follow at the Anglican Cemetery, Forest Road. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Church of The Good Shepherd or a charity of one’s choice. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.barretts.ca
