BARRETT, Ernest Maynard At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, October 14, 2019 of Ernest Maynard Barrett, Charlottetown, age 82 years. Beloved father of Sandy Perry (Terry), Heather Perry, Wendy Barrett, AB; Ernie (Linda Diamond), Lynn Josey (Ralph), Donna (John) and Steve. Stepfather of Linda Matthews (Sid) and Ray MacKenzie (Sally). Brother of Sterling (Doris), AB; Ruth Wilson, Steve, George (Darlene) and Nancy Arsenault (Garth). Also lovingly remembered by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife Evelyn (nee MacKenzie), parents Theophilus “Toff” and Avis (Birt) Barrett. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Visitation Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Dialysis Unit of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. www.belvederefh.com
