Barry Adams

ADAMS, Barry D. At the Prince County Hospital Summerside on Thursday November 28, 2019 of Barry D. Adams of Margate aged 61 years. Born in Summerside son of the Ralph and Violet (Basset) Adams. Husband of Carol Anne (MacArthur) Adams. Father of Tricia Adams and Keir Adams (Alissia). Grandfather of Jaxon and Molly. Brother of John (Cathy) Adams, Garth (Trish) Adams, Janet (Elwood) MacMillan, and Donald (Brenda) Adams. Son-in-law of Doris MacArthur and the late Newton MacArthur. Brother-in-law of Marlene (Edward) Adams, Janet MacArthur, Lee (Annette) MacArthur and Joyce Cameron. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sister-in-law Stella Adams. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home, Kensington for visitation on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Monday in the Davison Funeral Home Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Interment in the Margate United Cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please. If so desired contributions may be made to the Oncology Unit of the Prince County Hospital or the Southwest River United Church. The funeral will be available to watch live on the day of the funeral by following the link on the death notice. www.davisonfh.com
Commented