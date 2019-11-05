BEAIRSTO, Ruth The death occurred peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Wedgewood Manor, Summerside, on Sunday, November 3, 2019, of Ruth Beairsto, of Summerside, aged 85 years. Born in Poplar Grove, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Muriel (Oatway) Ellands. Survived by her children Richard “Rick” Beairsto (Debbie Acheson), Darlene Arsenault and Gary Beairsto; grandchildren Lindsay (Lawrence) Thomas, Ricky Beairsto and Noah Acheson; great-grandchildren Jaxon, Knox, Sadie and Lyric; sisters Wanda (Lloyd) Cameron and Linda (Bill) Grady; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sisters Ruby (Raymond) Gillis and Georgie Ellands; and by her brother Urville Ellands. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Freeland United Church Cemetery, Freeland. Visiting hours on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Memorial donations to the Freeland United Church Cemetery or Wedgewood Manor Memorial Trust Fund would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
