Beatrice Barlow

BARLOW, Beatrice Louise The death occurred at her home in Hebron, with her loving husband by her side, on Sunday, January 5, 2020 of Beatrice Louise Barlow of Hebron, aged 81, loving wife of Ronald Barlow. Beatrice was born on April 1, 1938, daughter of the late Robert & Beatrice Jamieson. Cherished mom to Brenda Lee (Bob) Barlow, Fort Erie; Randy Barlow (Liz) Smith Falls, ON; Nancy (Jake) Kreutzer, Edmonton AB and Diana Barlow, Trenton ON. Loving grandmother to Jayde, Eileen, Kayla, Zoe, Kyra, Jaiden, Davin, and 3 great grandchildren. Dear sister to Donnie (Cathy) Jamieson, Barrie ON, Ron Jamieson, ON, and sadly missed by several brothers and sisters in law as well as many nieces and nephews. Beatrice was predeceased by her parents and sisters Marjorie, Margaret, Francis, Mary, brother Robert, and sister inlaw Loni. Resting at the Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel O’Leary with private funeral arrangements. www.fergusonsfh.com
