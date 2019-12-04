Belinda Laybolt

LAYBOLT, Belinda Ann The death occurred at home, on December 02, 2019, surrounded by family and friends after a long and courageous battle with cancer, of Belinda Ann Laybolt, aged 46 years. Survived by her loving and devoted husband and true soul mate, Chris; her cherished sons, Kyle, Brett (Monica) and Nathan; her beautiful granddaughter, Rori; her loving father Ralph “Dewey” Dunn; her adoring siblings, Sherri Dunn (Shawn), Jason Dunn (Shannon), Derrick Dunn and Yvonne Rose; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her mother, Edna Dunn; her twin sister, Brenda Laybolt; her granddaughter, Tessa Lee-Ann Murphy; and her parents-in-law, Earl and Mabel Laybolt. Resting at North Shore Funeral Home, Morell until Friday, December 06, 2019, then transferred to St. Andrew’s Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Stewart for funeral mass at 2:00 p.m. Interment in the parish cemetery. There will be no visitation by family request. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Belinda’s memory, directly to the PEI Cancer Society. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to North Shore Funeral Home, Morell. Online condolences may be made to northshorefuneralhome.ca
