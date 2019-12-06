LAYBOLT, Belinda The death occurred at home, on December 02, 2019, surrounded by family and friends after a long and courageous battle with cancer, of Belinda Ann Laybolt, aged 46 years. Survived by her loving and devoted husband and true soul mate, Chris. Funeral mass today, December 06, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Stewart Interment in the parish cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to North Shore Funeral Home, Morell. Online condolences may be made to northshorefuneralhome.ca
