Belinda Lefurgey

LEFURGEY, Belinda Rosalie (Brannen) Belinda was a lifelong reader who imparted her love of books to her children. She had a fondness for mysteries and in later life found pleasure in writing them, tapping out 500 words per day after racing through her morning crossword puzzle. She possessed a quiet dignity, an intellect and wit. But mostly, to her children, she was simply a wonderful mother (who always insisted she had wonderful children). She was born in 1934 to Wallace and Winnifred Brannen. She had an older brother who died shortly after birth and a younger sister, Judith. Belinda grew up and was educated in Nova Scotia and received a B.A. and B.Ed from Dalhousie, and in later years an M.Ed from Mount Saint Vincent. Although she taught for many years, she had a brief stint as a social worker, and felt she may have had a true affinity for that career. She was a patient listener, always at the ready with thoughtful, practical advice. Belinda was married in 1957 to Donald (Dee) Lefurgey. They had a whirlwind courtship and eloped shortly before she left for a pre-arranged trip to Europe. When she returned they started married life. Four children arrived over the next six years, John (Linda), Dawn (Derek), Melinda (Tom) and Julia (Dean). The family stayed in Barrington for a time and then moved to Halifax and Annapolis Royal. Belinda and Dee retired to Prince Edward Island where Dee was born. They had a cottage on the ocean, not far from Borden. There they were visited by friends and relatives, their children, and eventually by their eight grandchildren, Sam, Luke, Ronnie, Brannen, Clarke, Esmé, John, and William. Dee died in 2007 and shortly afterwards Belinda moved to Ontario. She lived near John for a few years and then moved to Kingston to spend time near Julia. She was an imaginative cook, believing nutritious food to be preventative medicine, and adopted a vegetarian diet in middle age. She was stoic in the face of the debilitating arthritis from which she suffered her entire adult life. Belinda was also predeceased by her sister, Judith and her childhood friend, Margaret Churchill. She enjoyed life, family, stimulating conversation, a happy hour tipple, and a good book. She will be sorely missed. Her children would like to imagine her departed loved ones waiting for her with a glass of wine, anxious to get caught up. Her family would like to acknowledge the caring staff at K.G.H. and Providence Care Hospital. At Belinda's request, there will be no service; her life will be celebrated privately. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.
