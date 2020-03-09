OHNSTON, Berman "Porky" The death occurred at the PEI Atlantic Baptist Home on Thursday, March 5, 2020 of Berman "Porky" Johnston of Charlottetown, age 83 years. Dear father of Scott, Dieppe, NB. Brother of Blair Johnston and brother-in-law of Helen Johnston. Nephew of Helen Robertson. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife Sylvia Jean Johnston (Clark), his sister Gertrude MacPhail (Leonard) and his brother Stanley "Dinger" Johnston. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford. No visitation or funeral service by request. Interment later in the People's Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to KidSport (PEI) or Alzheimer's Society. www.hillsborofh.ca
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Major fire at MacKay Cold Storage in Beach Point
- If IRAC needs an investigator It hired the wrong guy
- Islander competing on Big Brother Canada safe thanks to online vote
- Mill River resident first Islander to compete on Big Brother Canada
- Family reunites for brother’s birthday
- Shelley’s mantle is very clear
- Local talent part of showcase of women’s hockey this weekend in Montague Holland College Hurricanes vie for 2020 Atlantic Collegiate Hockey title
- Truckers stress disconnect with roundabouts
- Dogs escape serious injury- Owners still believe coyotes have right to roam
- Federal employees mark an unfortunate anniversary of Phoenix Pay debacle
Commented