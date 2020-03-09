OHNSTON, Berman "Porky" The death occurred at the PEI Atlantic Baptist Home on Thursday, March 5, 2020 of Berman "Porky" Johnston of Charlottetown, age 83 years. Dear father of Scott, Dieppe, NB. Brother of Blair Johnston and brother-in-law of Helen Johnston. Nephew of Helen Robertson. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife Sylvia Jean Johnston (Clark), his sister Gertrude MacPhail (Leonard) and his brother Stanley "Dinger" Johnston. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford. No visitation or funeral service by request. Interment later in the People's Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to KidSport (PEI) or Alzheimer's Society. www.hillsborofh.ca

