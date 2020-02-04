Berna Buchanan

BUCHANAN, Berna Marjorie Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with her family by her side, on Friday, January 31, 2020 of Berna Marjorie Buchanan of Charlottetown, age 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Neil Buchanan and loving mother of Ann (David) Strickland, the late Garth, and Ross (Jennifer) Buchanan. Loving grandma to Melissa (James), Scott, Molly, Benjamin and Blake, and great-grandma to Jude and Neil. Predeceased by siblings Wray and Margaret. Lovingly remembered by numerous nephews and nieces. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel from where the service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. Interment later in Sherwood Cemetery. Family flowers only, however if so desired, memorials to the PEI Humane Society would be appreciated. Visiting hours Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
