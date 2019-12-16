GALLANT, Bernadette Mary The death occurred peacefully, with family by her side, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown, on Thursday, December 12, 2019, of Bernadette Gallant (nee Gaudet), aged 78, of North Rustico and formerly of Mayfield. She was the beloved wife to Harvey Gallant for 59 years and was the daughter of Dorothy Legere and the late Clarence Peters. Bernadette was the loving mother of Earlene Holmes (Dale), Terry Gallant (Brenda), Krista Cantwell (Andy Ford), Dwayne Gallant (Tracey), Todd Gallant (Angela) and Tina Cardiff (Steve); loving nana of Lindsay, Jana, Kyla, Amber, Lucas, Logan, Jessica, T.J., Hayley, Keiran and Kendyl; and cherished great-nana of Madison, Hunter and Arabella. She is also survived by her brothers, Don and Ken Peters; sisters, Auldine O’Brien and Joanne Peters; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law. Besides her father, Clarence, Bernadette was predeceased by her adoptive parents, Joe and Rosalie Gaudet; adoptive brother, Joe Whitehead; and parents-in-law, Clarence and Marion Gallant. Resting at Central Queen’s Funeral Home, 2538 New Glasgow Road, New Glasgow. Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Anne’s Roman Catholic Church, Hope River, on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place in the church cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations in Bernadette’s memory to the P.E.I. Cancer Society, The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation, or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com or by sending an email to centralqueensfh@pei.aibn.com
