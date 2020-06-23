April 13th, 1938 - June 17th, 2020
Bernie Johnston (Desable) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, age 82. Son of the late Daniel and Violet (Horne) Johnston, Transport Canada (retired). He will be deeply missed by his devoted wife Carol, his daughters Barbara and Karen, grandchildren Jessica and Billy and his extended family Sandra and Buckey Hiltz. In lieu of flowers, donations to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre are appreciated. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation or service. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
