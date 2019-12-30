WARREN, Bernice The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Friday, December 27, 2019, of Bernice Warren, of Summerside, aged 75 years. Born in Hope River, she was the daughter of the late Edmund and Lucy (Gallant) Doucette. Survived by her children Corey (Tracy) Warren and Lori Warren (Mark Waugh); by their father Reg Warren; grandchildren Jordan Reeves (Sam Clark) and Carlie Warren (Myles Smith); great-grandchildren Payton, Rylan, Hogan, Finn and Jaxon; brother Reggie (Doris) Doucette; and by sisters Betty Galway, Melvina Ellis, Dianne Clarke and Leona MacDonald. Predeceased by her step-father Melvin Doucette; brothers Alyre, Vincent, Lloyd, Leo and Cornelius Doucette; and by her brothers Ivan, Earl and a sister Alma, all in infancy; brothers-in-law Bill Galway and David Ellis; and by sister-in-law Eleanor Doucette. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, until Tuesday, then to St. Paul's Church, Summerside, for funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment in St. Paul's Cemetery, Summerside. Visiting hours Monday from 5-8 p.m. Memorial donations to the PEI Humane Society or the Prince County Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
