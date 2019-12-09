Beryl Wood

WOOD, Beryl Frances The death occurred peacefully at her late residence on December 5, 2019 of Beryl Frances Wood (nee Howe) of Sherwood, formerly of Mt. Herbert, PEI in her 100th year. Beloved mother of Robert (Joyce) Wood, Stratford; Diane (Gary) Nichols, Bedford, N.S.; and Maida Wood, Sherwood. Cherished grandmother "Nannie" of Darren (Chantelle) Wood, Guelph, Ont.; Sally (Reade) Maston, Summerside; Heidi Wood, Stratford; and Natasha (Ron) Armstrong, Fall River, N.S. Lovingly remembered by great-grandchildren, Gavin, Elijah and Mitchell Wood, Guelph, Ont.; Brandon Higginbotham, Sherwood; Cst. Trevor Higginbotham, Fairview, Alta.; and Max Armstrong, Fall River, N.S. Dear sister of Lila Howe, Peterborough, Ont., and Rena Howe (Kenny Williams), Murray River. Predeceased by her husband, Sterling Wood; parents, Milton and Ethel (nee Brehaut) Howe; brothers, Brodie Howe and Maurice Howe; sisters-in-law Areta (Leard) Jay; Velma (Bob) Fawcett and Marion (Stanley) Hurry. Lovingly remembered by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral service by personal request. A private family graveside service will be held. Interment in Mt. Herbert Cemetery. In memory of Beryl, donations can be made to the Mt. Herbert Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences at www.islandowned.ca
Commented