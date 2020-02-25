Betty Cummings

CUMMINGS, Betty Margaret (nee Peppard) Charlottetown, formerly of Truro, Nova Scotia, passed away suddenly on Thursday afternoon February, 20, 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Born October 31, 1929, in Truro, Nova Scotia, she was the youngest daughter of the late Herbert and Ida Vera (Henderson) Peppard. Betty grew up in Truro and married her loving husband, William “Bill” Cummings on June 15, 1950. Betty, Bill and their children moved to many places across Canada and to Bermuda as a result of Bill’s frequent military postings. Since 1974 they resided in Cornwall and later Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. She will be sadly missed by her children, William “Bill” Cummings (Debora) and Bonnie Cummings (Mark) of Ottawa, Ontario, Brian Cummings (Patricia) of Waterloo, Ontario, Belinda Rogers (Gordon) of Charlottetown. Betty was blessed with many grandchildren, William Cummings (Michele), Andrew Cummings (Jenny), Danny Cummings, David Cummings, Michael Rogers, Alexander Rogers, Rachel Neilson, and Emily Neilson; great grandchildren, William Cummings and Christian Cummings. Betty is survived by siblings, Louise Fielding (Russell, dec.), Albert “Al” Peppard (Kay), and William “Bill” Peppard (Betty). Along with her parents and husband, Betty was predeceased by her siblings and their spouses, Dorothy “Dot” Decoste (Bernard), Iola Morrison (Lorne), Patricia “Pat” Rioux (John), Herbert Peppard (Greta), and Ray Peppard (Shirley). The Cummings family would like to thank the paramedics and staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown. Betty’s family will receive visitors from 4-6 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Belvedere Funeral Home Reception Centre, 175 Belvedere Avenue, Charlottetown. Funeral service and interment will be held in the spring at Mattatal-Varner Funeral Home, 55 Young Street, Truro. Family flowers only. If so desired, donations in Betty’s memory to the Salvation Army or charity of choice are welcomed. Private messages of condolence may be sent to the family by viewing Betty’s obituary on-line and selecting “Send a Condolence” under the appropriate obituary at www.mattatallvarnerfh.com or www.belvederefh.com
