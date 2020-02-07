MACLEAN, Betty At her home, with family by her side, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 of Betty MacLean, Kinross, age 86 years. Beloved wife of Arnold MacLean. Loving mother of Janet Loo (Edward), Marilyn MacLean, Kevin, Kent (Angela) and Ralph (Angie). Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Edward Loo, Jason Loo, Dylan MacLean, Brad MacLean, Matthew MacLean, Emma Mullally, Kate MacLean and Brie MacLean. Sister of Florence Sweeney (Tracey) and Roger Gillis. Predeceased by her parents D. J. and Mary (Nicholson) Gillis. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation Saturday 4-7 pm. Funeral service will be held Sunday at St. John’s Presbyterian Church at 3 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the St. John’s Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund. www.belvederefh.com
Commented