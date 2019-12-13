MELLISH, Betty Peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, the passing of Betty Mellish (nee MacDonald) age 86, formerly of Montague, occurred at the Dr. John M. Gillis Memorial Lodge. Born in Murray Harbour, April 17, 1933, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Elizabeth A. (MacLeod) MacDonald. Betty is survived by her children, Darlene Mellish (Shawn), Scott Mellish (Khrista) and Charlie Mellish; step-children, Joan Sanderson, Verna (Everett) Garnhum, Lloyd Mellish, Helen (Doug) MacLeod, and Glenda (Barry) MacDonald; four grandchildren, one great grandchild; numerous step-grandchildren, numerous step-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her husband Lloyd Mellish; step-children, Diane Fraser, John Mellish and Heather Jenkins; brothers Murray MacDonald and John MacDonald; sisters-in-law Carman MacDonald and Carrie MacDonald. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home with visiting on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 11:00 to 12:30 pm. Funeral Service to be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday at 1:00 pm. Interment to take place in the Union Road Cemetery at a later date. Donations to the Arthritis Society or Union Road Cemetery would be appreciated by the family.
