Beverley Gallant

GALLANT, Beverley Ann The death occurred peacefully with her loving family by her side at the Summerse Manor, Summerside, P.E.I. on Sunday, January 26th, 2020 of Beverley Ann Gallant of Summerside and formerly of Miscouche, P.E.I., aged 64 years. Bev was born in Summerside, P.E.I. to the late Stanley Gallant and the late Shirley Burke (Perry). Survived by her brothers and sisters Sonny (Linda) Gallant, Holly (Ronnie) MacLeod, Vance Gallant and Ty Caissie, stepfather Antoine (Paulette) Caissie, Aunt Jeannette Arsenault, special friends Carol and Louise and several nieces and nephews. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Road, Summerside until Tuesday, January 28th, where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 3:00 a.m. Interment to take place in St. John the Baptist Church Cemetery, Miscouche at later date. Memorial donations in Bev’s memory to the Summerset Manor or St. John the Baptist Cemetery Fund would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Tuesday from 1 – 2:45 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.