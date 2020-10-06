September 30th, 1937 - October 4th, 2020
Beverly Jean LeBlanc (Doyle) passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was the daughter of the late J. Frank and Elizabeth Ann (MacDonald) Doyle. Beverly will be sadly missed by her daughters Betty Ann Auld (Steven), Janet Dickie (Jeffrey), both of Halifax, NS and Leah LeBlanc (Sinclair Ross) of Charlottetown, PE. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren John Auld (Penny), Adrian Boutilier (Steven) and Gregory Dickie (Asia). Great grandmother of Emily Boutilier. Sister of Janet Pickard (Russell) of Moncton, NB. Sister-in-law of Beverly (Flanagan) Doyle of Charlottetown, PE. Lovingly remembered by nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sisters Thelma Carmichael, Marguerite Asprey, Frances Trainor, Elizabeth Smith, Susan Coyle and brothers Earl, Wilbur, Ambrose, John and George Doyle. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral service by request. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. A special thanks to the doctors and nurses in QEH Emergency, CCU, Unit 8 Stroke Unit and Unit 3 for their excellent care. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
